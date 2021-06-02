Andrews, Pleasants earn All-American honors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior outfielder Aliyah Andrews and freshman shortstop Taylor Pleasants have been named to the NFCA All-America second team.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, June 2.

This honor will mark the first for both Andrews and Pleasants. Twenty LSU players have now earned All-America honors under head coach Beth Torina.

Andrews will finish her career as a Tiger with 289 hits, 145 stolen bases and 268 games played, which are the third, second and fifth most in school history.

Andrews is also well known for him impressive catches in center field which was featured on SportsCenter Top10.

Pleasants was one of the three LSU players who started in every game during the 2021 season. The Tigers’ starting shortstop was third on the team in batting average, second in runs, third in hits and the team leader in RBI with 59 and home runs with 13.

She joins Bianka Bell (2015, first team) and Tar Asbill (2000, third team) as the only players in LSU history to be named an All-America at shortstop.

