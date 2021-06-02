Advertisement

Bill requiring La. colleges to fire employees who fail to report sexual misconduct cases heads to governor’s desk

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill that would require Louisiana colleges to fire employees who failed to report allegations of sexual abuse, harassment, and misconduct or make reports they know are false is now headed to the desk of Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The Senate voted 36-0 on Wednesday, June 2 to approve changes made by the House to Senate Bill 230 authored by state Sen. Beth Mizell (R - Franklinton).

Gov. Edwards has expressed support for the bill and is expected to sign it into law.

Sen. Mizell’s bill was filed after a damning report from an independent law firm revealed LSU, the state’s flagship university, mishandled sexual misconduct claims for years.

The bill would also mandate colleges implement new training for their employees and publish detailed reports online about how they handle allegations of sexual misconduct.

Individuals who report allegations of sexual misconduct are also protected from retaliation under the new law. It also limits their liability from lawsuits.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Dorty Dubea
Suspect and victim identified in Lake Buhlow fatal shooting
Fatal shooting at Lake Buhlow boat dock leaves one dead
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the teen who died following a...
BPSO names 15-year-old who died after boat capsized on Lake Bistineau
Concordia Parish crash causes 2 deaths
Seth Cullen Dubois, 38, of Shreveport, was arrested the morning of June 1, 2021, in the 800...
Caddo teacher accused of dozens of sex crimes