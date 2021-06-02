Advertisement

Bill to require national anthem at games heads to governor

(Brett Carlsen | AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lawmakers have agreed that Louisiana should require athletic events held in a taxpayer-financed venue to start with the playing of the national anthem.

A 34-1 vote of the Senate on Tuesday sent the measure to the governor’s desk for consideration. The House earlier had voted 74-11 for the proposal.

Senate Republican leader Sharon Hewitt said she offered the bill to honor Louisiana’s veterans.

Opponents have questioned the logistics of the requirement and suggested the proposal was unnecessary.

The bill is largely symbolic, however, because it carries no penalties if a game is held without the anthem.

