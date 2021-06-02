Caddo teacher accused of dozens of sex crimes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish teacher faces multiple sex crime charges.

Seth Cullen Dubois, 38, of Shreveport, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center, the lockup where he was booked at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.

He is charged with two counts of computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes and 60 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, booking records show.

No bond amount has been set.

Dubois was arrested Tuesday morning in the 800 block of Acklen Street in Shreveport by troopers with Louisiana State Police’s Special Victims Unit.

LSP officials say the investigation began in March after agents got a complaint saying Dubois was speaking in a sexual way and sending nude photos to a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

During the investigation, LSP agents say Dubois initiated a number of separate online conversations with undercover SVU troopers and used sexually explicit language. During these conversations, he continued to believe he was talking to a teenage girl, police say.

The investigation remains active.

Captain Shreve High’s website identifies Dubois as a teacher in the science department at the Shreveport school.

The school’s principal, Ginger Gustavson, tweeted about Dubois in August 2018, spotlighting him as one of the school’s “staff superstars.”

Caddo School District released the following statement Tuesday afternoon about Dubois’ arrest:

“Caddo Schools has been made aware of the arrest of a teacher at a high school in our district following an investigation with Louisiana State Police. LSP states the arrest is involving an online sting. The teacher is currently on administrative leave and the district will work closely with law enforcement in cooperation with any internal investigation. It is the district’s policy that any prospective employee must be subject to a criminal background check before their hiring. A background check was conducted for this individual and no criminal history was found.

“The safety of students remains our top priority and Caddo will aggressively continue to train staff in ways to spot potential misconduct and encourage students and stakeholders to report any such allegations to be investigated.”

