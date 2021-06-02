City of DeRidder announces ‘Public Information Line’ to help inform residents

DERIDDER, La. (City of DeRidder) — The City of DeRidder has created an additional way to reach residents. Residents can call the automated Public Information Line at 337-348-0939 to hear a recorded rundown of the week’s pertinent news, notices, alerts and community events.

The recorded line will be updated throughout the week, as needed. Please share this line with residents and family members who are not on social media. This could be a tool to help them stay informed.

It is the city’s plan to utilize this Public Information Line in times of need — for example, during weather-related events — as another means of keeping residents informed.

If residents should need assistance from administrative offices, they should still call City Hall at 337-462-8900.

