Concordia Parish crash causes 2 deaths

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 84 near Wildsville on Tuesday, June 1.

Louisiana State Police says around 3 p.m. Robert Seals, 31, of Jonesville, was traveling west on U.S. 84 with Naymond Purdion Jr., 35, of Ferriday, and juvenile. For unknown reasons, Seals crossed the centerline and struck a truck traveling east.

Seals and Purdion were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected during the crash. They were pronounced dead on the scene. The juvenile that was with them was restrained and only sustained minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle also only had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

