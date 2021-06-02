Hearing over lawsuit filed by Alexandria mayor against council continued until June 21

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish Judge Patricia Koch has continued the hearing concerning the Alexandria city budget until June 21 because she needed more information on the Louisiana Budgetary Act.

The City of Alexandria and Mayor Jeff Hall are suing the city council after five members voted to override his veto of the amended city budget. Last month, the council amended the mayor’s proposed budget to include $2 million for the Alexandria Police Department and to defund the mayor’s appointed position of public safety commissioner.

The mayor vetoed the amendment, and then on May 4, the council overrode the veto in a five to two vote. A two-thirds majority of the council was needed to override that veto, which was accomplished as council members Gerber Porter, Jim Villard, Reddex Washington, Cynthia Perry and Catherine Davidson voted in favor of the override. Councilmen Chuck Fowler and Lee Rubin voted against it.

The administration and the mayor filed a petition for declaratory judgment, injunctive relief and a temporary restraining order. They believe the amended budget violates the home rule charter and is legally impermissible.

A temporary restraining order halting the amended Alexandria city budget from going into effect was dissolved by Judge Koch on May 21.

The full matter will be heard before Judge Koch on June 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.