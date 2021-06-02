Officer-involved shooting on I-10 on-ramp in Vinton

VINTON, LA (KPLC) - An officer-involved shooting sent one woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on shoulder of the I-10 West on-ramp at La. 108 in Vinton.

“The 18-wheeler and another vehicle, like a maroon explorer and then all the police and swat team were there, and I knew something that went down was pretty big,” said Vinton resident Lea Leatherman, who saw the scene on her way to work in the morning.

State Trooper Derek Senegal said the Vinton Police Department was responding to a report of an altercation between the occupants of an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

Vinton police said they received the call from a truck driver who was pulled off on that ramp to sleep when a woman approached the 18-wheeler.

“We were unable to tie the truck driver and female suspect to one another. As far as we know, they were strangers,” said Vinton Police Captain Scott Spell.

Spell said shots were fired by the suspect. Vinton police then responded to the call.

According to state police, the suspect, 54-year-old Annette Odegar of Orange, Tx, pointed a firearm at the Vinton police officer. During the confrontation, the officer discharged his weapon, striking Odegar.

“No, we don’t know the exact extent of the injuries, but we do know that that that person was transported to the to an area hospital and just waiting for medical treatment,” Senegal said.

Odegar was then taken to the hospital to undergo surgery. No other injuries were reported.

“The officer was forced to fire his weapon. I viewed the video today and I feel that the officer went out there and did his job,” Spell said. “It’s just, it’s an unfortunate event. None of us want to see this happen.”

The Vinton police department will be handling the investigation of the altercation leading up to the shooting, and Louisiana State Police will take on the officer-involved shooting investigation.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Forensic Investigative Unit responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

