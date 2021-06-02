New Dollar General opens in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A new Dollar General location is opening its doors in the Pineville area, located at 9081 Highway 28 East.

The new location includes DG’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

To commemorate the opening, DG plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Pineville store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location. We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

The store plans to hire approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. Those who are interested can apply for available positions here.

