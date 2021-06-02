Advertisement

New Dollar General opens in Pineville

(Source: AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A new Dollar General location is opening its doors in the Pineville area, located at 9081 Highway 28 East.

The new location includes DG’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

To commemorate the opening, DG plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Pineville store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location. We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development

The store plans to hire approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. Those who are interested can apply for available positions here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Dorty Dubea
Suspect and victim identified in Lake Buhlow fatal shooting
Fatal shooting at Lake Buhlow boat dock leaves one dead
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the teen who died following a...
BPSO names 15-year-old who died after boat capsized on Lake Bistineau
Concordia Parish crash causes 2 deaths
Seth Cullen Dubois, 38, of Shreveport, was arrested the morning of June 1, 2021, in the 800...
Caddo teacher accused of dozens of sex crimes

Latest News

6/3 Tyler's Morning Forecast
6/3 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall
Alexandria mayor questioned about APD chief pick controversy, police & fire pay study
Alexandria mayor questioned about APD chief pick controversy, police & fire pay study
Spencer Galland
Spencer Galland