Reworking of Louisiana congressional election calendar fails

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Baton Rouge asks questions...
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Baton Rouge asks questions about a tax bill during a hearing of the House Ways and Means Committee in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana won't be making changes to its system for electing members of Congress, after state senators on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, rejected the last pending proposal about the congressional elections calendar. Rep. Ivey was trying to ensure the state is no longer electing its congressional members later than the rest of the country by shifting the election dates to earlier in a year.(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana won’t be making changes to its system for electing members of Congress.

A state Senate committee rejected the last pending proposal about the congressional elections calendar Wednesday.

States aren’t allowed to elect members of Congress before November of an election year.

Louisiana’s open primary system allows someone to win outright in a primary, so the state holds its congressional primaries in November. If needed, runoffs are in December.

Republican Rep. Barry Ivey was trying to ensure the state isn’t electing its congressional members later than the rest of the country by shifting the elections earlier but not declaring a candidate elected until November.

Senators questioned the risk of litigation.

