Reworking of Louisiana congressional election calendar fails

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana won’t be making changes to its system for electing members of Congress.

A state Senate committee rejected the last pending proposal about the congressional elections calendar Wednesday.

States aren’t allowed to elect members of Congress before November of an election year.

Louisiana’s open primary system allows someone to win outright in a primary, so the state holds its congressional primaries in November. If needed, runoffs are in December.

Republican Rep. Barry Ivey was trying to ensure the state isn’t electing its congressional members later than the rest of the country by shifting the elections earlier but not declaring a candidate elected until November.

Senators questioned the risk of litigation.

