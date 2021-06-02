BPSO names 15-year-old who died after boat capsized on Lake Bistineau

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the teen who died following a boating incident June 1.

The body of Hayden Lane Mangum was found before 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 2. He and another teen, 16-year-old Cade Bedgood, were out on the lake Tuesday.

Mangum, known commonly as Lane, just finished his sophomore year at Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, according to BPSO. The school released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“I don’t have the words to adequately express how heartbroken all of us are about this tragic accident. We are deeply saddened at the loss of Lane Mangum and as expected are in shock and having a difficult time coming to grips with the reality of what has happened. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support for our CBA family and covet the ongoing prayers for all involved.”

A group of people, including family members, friends and first responders were on the scene Wednesday morning near the Lake Bistineau bridge on Louisiana Highway 154 — 14 hours after the teen went missing.

“My understanding is the body was recovered in a very near vicinity where they believed that the accident happened,” said BPSO’s Lt. Bill Davis. “The spillway and the water it is turning up is unpredictable and it is treacherous.”

“This is a heart-wrenching night for folks wanting answers; and this morning, one of those answers has been given,” he added.

Numerous agencies began the search Tuesday after a boat capsized in Lake Bistineau just after 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, officials said two teenagers were fishing near the dam at the Lake Bistineau bridge on LA 154 when their boat capsized. One teen, Bedgood, was able to climb onto the bank, while the other was missing.

Members of the Bossier and Bienville parish sheriff’s offices, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and fire personnel and medics from both parishes were on the scene for hours. Other boaters and volunteers also offered help.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said deputies and other first responders would work throughout the night, as he brought in lights so rescue boaters could have visibility on the water. Boaters also used their sonar equipment in addition to physical searches.

BPSO issued the following statement regarding the road situation in the area:

“Bossier Sheriff’s Office and other first responders are busy conducting a recovery effort of a teenage boy missing in the water near the Lake Bistineau bridge on Highway 154. Please use extreme caution as folks coming to the area are parking on the side of Highway 154 as they walk down the highway to the old bridge here on Bistineau. Motorists are asked to proceed very slowly on the highway in this area, since visibility is limited. Others who don’t need to be in the area are asked to stay clear.”

