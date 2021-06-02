Advertisement

Suspect and victim identified in Lake Buhlow fatal shooting

Henry Dorty Dubea
Henry Dorty Dubea(RPSO)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (PPD) - Pineville Police have released suspect and victim information following a fatal shooting at the Lake Buhlow boat launch that happened on June 1.

When the first officers responded to the scene, they located one victim and witness to the incident. A separate, uninvolved witness on the scene was able to provide officers with suspect and vehicle descriptions.

The victim had been shot multiple times. First aid was rendered but he was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Rapides Parish Coroner’s office. The victim was identified as Henry Dorty Jr., 29, of Alexandria.

During the ongoing crime scene at the lake, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office informed the Pineville Police Department that a person had driven up to the Rapides Parish Courthouse and turned himself in.

Henry Dorty Dubea, 39, of Alexandria, was charged with second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center with no bond. Initial indications show this incident stemmed from a domestic issue that occurred in Alexandria and culminated in an isolated incident in Pineville.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603.

