AMC, this summer’s blockbuster stock, warns of plot twists

FILE - In this April 29, 2020 file photo, the AMC sign appears at AMC Burbank 16 movie theater...
FILE - In this April 29, 2020 file photo, the AMC sign appears at AMC Burbank 16 movie theater complex in Burbank, Calif.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(AP) - The wild ride for the summer’s blockbuster stock, AMC, is getting even crazier.

The movie-theater company’s stock plunged nearly 40% after it announced plans to sell 11.6 million shares to raise cash, while warning buyers they could lose all their money.

But it erased the loss in just a few hours and then bounced between gains and losses.

It’s the latest stupefying move for one of the “meme stocks” that have rocked Wall Street. Many professional investors say these stocks are set to fall. But that’s not stopping an army of smaller-pocketed and novice investors from sticking with them.

