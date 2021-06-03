Annie Beard reaps the rewards from early sacrifices and challenges

DALLAS, TX. (KALB) - When most people think about gymnastics, the first thing that might come to mind is the leotards. However, Alexandria, Louisiana native is living proof that there’s more that comes with the sport.

At a young age, there was no doubt in anyone’s mind of what 17-year old Alexandria native, Annie Beard could do.

“My biggest accomplishment was back in 2016 when I won the Junior Olympic Nationals as a 12-year old,” Annie Beard said. “That jump-started my career.”

For the past five years, Beard’s been dominating the gymnastics world. At 15, she found herself committing to LSU, she’s collected well over 100 gold medals, and in 2020 she grabbed her first perfect 10 on her floor routine.

“It has taken so much dedication,” Beard said.” “This sport is all I have ever known to do, and the opportunities that I’ve gotten and still receive outweighs anything.”

We all know that reaping the rewards is the best part, however, some may come with a price. At nine years old Annie and her family had to make the biggest decision of their lives.

“My very first coach I ever had moved her and her daughters to Dallas, and she told me and my family that If I wanted to be the best I could ever be, I should move to Dallas,” Beard said.” “So, we decided that it was best that my mom and I should pack up and move to Texas.”

For eight years, Beard has lived away from her father Ronnie Beard, and her sister, Caroline Beard to chase her dream. In the midst of her missing out on being a complete family, she’s battled with nine injuries.

“My most recent injury ended my season this year,” Beard said. “I’ve always been an athlete that’s going to finish what I started, so In my last meet when I injured myself, I put the pain aside. I knew I had big battles to fight through that competition.”

Mental toughness within her family doesn’t fall too far. Her older sister, Caroline, is a twelve-year cancer survivor. It’s that kind of pedigree that’s helped her get to where she is today.

“She has really been my hero. Seeing her consistently accomplish all of her goals is such an inspiration,” Beard said.

An injury might’ve prevented Beard from taking the National stage, but we can expect to see her back adding to her own list of accomplishments.

