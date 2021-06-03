APD makes arrests in catalytic converter thefts

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has made arrests in five of the cases involving thefts of catalytic converters.

APD says Coilynn Grezaffi, 27, of Alexandria, has been charged with five counts of theft 1k-5k and Stephen Deselle, 38, of Prairieville, has been charged with three counts of theft 1k-5k. No mug is available yet for Deselle.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact APD at 318-449-5099 .

