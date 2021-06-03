Advertisement

APD makes arrests in catalytic converter thefts

Coilynn Grezaffi
Coilynn Grezaffi(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has made arrests in five of the cases involving thefts of catalytic converters.

APD says Coilynn Grezaffi, 27, of Alexandria, has been charged with five counts of theft 1k-5k and Stephen Deselle, 38, of Prairieville, has been charged with three counts of theft 1k-5k. No mug is available yet for Deselle.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Dorty Dubea
Suspect and victim identified in Lake Buhlow fatal shooting
Fatal shooting at Lake Buhlow boat dock leaves one dead
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the teen who died following a...
BPSO names 15-year-old who died after boat capsized on Lake Bistineau
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall
Alexandria mayor questioned about APD chief pick controversy, police & fire pay study
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Latest News

John Boyega poses for photographers upon arrival at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London,...
John Boyega leaves Netflix movie filmed in Leesville
Joshua Kelley
GPSO: Naked man found trespassing in RV after ‘riding a broom’
Jha’derrivs Robinson
Bunkie police: Missing juvenile located
Louisiana State Capitol
Tax collection change sent to Louisiana voters for decision
Across the country, dealerships are facing an inventory shortage because there is a lack of...
Car dealerships nationwide experiencing empty car lots