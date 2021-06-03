Advertisement

BRCC, IBM offering a free, digital learning platform with over 10,000 activities

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRCC and IBM are partnering together to hold a free digital learning platform with over 10,000 learning activities.

Tammy Brown, BRCC SkillsBuild Project Liaison, said SkillsBuild is a no-cost digital learning site made by IBM to build professional, technical and job-focused skills for learners who are reskilling, upskilling or re-entering the workforce.

Brown said they have something for everyone. IBM SkillsBuild is offered in cooperation with local non-profit organizations in over 15 countries.

The site is free and open to the public for those unemployed, underemployed or students changing careers. It’s also designed to help you upgrade your skills or personal enrichment.

Here are some other things about SkillsBuild:

• Offers over 10,000 learning opportunities, many of which lead to industry-based certifications and badges

• Provides training, industry based certifications and exam prep for professional skills like communication, customer service, teamwork, leadership and more

• Job seeking skills (career assessment, resumes, job applications, interview tips and more),

• Web development skills

• Information Technology (CompTIA, Red Hat, CISSP, Microsoft, Cloud Computing and more)

• Cyber security

