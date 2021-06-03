Advertisement

Governor’s office: Animation studio expanding in Louisiana

(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — A New Orleans-area animation studio is expanding.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office on Thursday announced that Swaybox Studios in Jefferson Parish will add six new permanent jobs with an average annual salary of $62,800 plus benefits.

The state says Swaybox is taking advantage of the 2017 Entertainment Job Creation Program. According to the governor’s office, the program enables an employer to claim a 15% payroll tax credit for jobs paying $45,000 or more annually, and a 20% payroll tax credit for new jobs paying more than $66,000 a year.

Swaybox was founded in Shreveport in 2013 and moved to Jefferson Parish in 2018.

