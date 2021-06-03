Advertisement

LDWF announces public meeting to discuss drawdown of Iatt Lake for vegetation control

(Source: AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
The following was released to us by LDWF:

CENTRAL LOUISIANA - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a public meeting to discuss Iatt Lake management and aquatic vegetation control.  Past and present vegetation control will be discussed and the public will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Dry Prong Community Center located at 705 2nd Street in Dry Prong.

The meeting is open to the public, and all persons interested in the conservation and management of Iatt Lake are encouraged to attend.

The current LDWF Iatt Lake Management Plan can be viewed here.

For additional information regarding the meeting, contact Rick McGuffee, LDWF Biologist Manager, at rmcguffee@wlf.la.gov or (318) 487-5307.

