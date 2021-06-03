Advertisement

LSUE softball trio earns all-region honors

Rylie Candella, Olivia Hennen & Karli Fontenot
Rylie Candella, Olivia Hennen & Karli Fontenot(Source: LSUE)
By Travis Webb
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
The following was released by Louisiana State University of Eunice:

EUNICE, La. – LSU Eunice softball standouts Olivia Hennen, Karli Fontenot and Rylie Candella received All-Region honors it was announced this week.  The accolades came from both the NFCA and NJCAA.

Hennen was named to both the NFCA and NJCAA All-Region squad while Fontenot and Candella were honored by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).

Hennen enjoyed a breakout campaign as the catalyst for the Bengals’ offense this season.  The Choudrant HS product led the team with a .426 batting average, finishing 13th nationally and 6th all-time in an LSUE single season with 38 stolen bases.  The catcher added 49 RBIs, a team’s best 60 runs scored, 11 doubles and 11 home runs.  Her 37 walks were ranked 2nd nationally.

Fontenot was one of the hotter bats down the stretch for the Bengals, producing a .329 batting average.  The first baseman totaled 48 RBIs, 50 hits, 24 runs scored and nine home runs.  The Sacred Heart-Ville Platte product had a flair for the dramatic including a walk-off home run in the final home weekend of the year against Tyler JC.

Candella came back for a third year after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 campaign and put in her best effort as a Bengal.  The infielder led the team with 12 home runs, more combined-long balls than her first two seasons on campus.  Candella added a .319 batting average with 46 RBIs, 33 runs scored and 11 doubles.

LSUE finished its first full season under Meghan Collins with a 34-22 record.

