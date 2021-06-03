REPORT: LSU to hire BR native Brad Davis as new O-line coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has reportedly found his new offensive line coach not even 24 hours after the Tigers departed ways with James Cregg on Wednesday, June 2. According to Fox Sports Bruce Feldman and Brody Miller with The Athletic, LSU is expected to hire Brad Davis as the new o-line coach.

SOURCES: #Arkansas OL coach Brad Davis is expected to become the new O-line coach at #LSU, sources tell me and @BrodyAMiller. Davis is from Baton Rouge and has strong ties in the area. He's turned down some big jobs before but the opportunity to come home was a big lure. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) June 3, 2021

Davis is a native of Baton Rouge and spent one season with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Previously, Davis was a coach at Southern Lab from 2003-2004 before his coaching career took off.

Before joining the Razorbacks, Davis was the offensive line coach at Missouri for two seasons and helped the Tigers offensive line pave the way to gaining 374.3 yards per game, including 151.7 yards on the ground in 2019.

In 2017, Davis spent the season with the Florida Gators and led a young squad that finished the season without any seniors among the team’s two-deep. During that season, the Gators ran for 165-plus yards in six straight games during the season, the longest such streak since 2009.

Davis, a graduate of Belaire High School, played for the Oklahoma Sooners and was part of two Big 12 championship teams and the 2000 national championship team. He was named the team’s Most Valuable Offensive Lineman in 2002.

