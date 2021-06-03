Advertisement

REPORT: LSU to hire BR native Brad Davis as new O-line coach

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has reportedly found his new offensive line coach not even 24 hours after the Tigers departed ways with James Cregg on Wednesday, June 2. According to Fox Sports Bruce Feldman and Brody Miller with The Athletic, LSU is expected to hire Brad Davis as the new o-line coach.

Davis is a native of Baton Rouge and spent one season with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Previously, Davis was a coach at Southern Lab from 2003-2004 before his coaching career took off.

RELATED: LSU football parts ways with offensive line coach James Cregg

Before joining the Razorbacks, Davis was the offensive line coach at Missouri for two seasons and helped the Tigers offensive line pave the way to gaining 374.3 yards per game, including 151.7 yards on the ground in 2019.

In 2017, Davis spent the season with the Florida Gators and led a young squad that finished the season without any seniors among the team’s two-deep. During that season, the Gators ran for 165-plus yards in six straight games during the season, the longest such streak since 2009.

Davis, a graduate of Belaire High School, played for the Oklahoma Sooners and was part of two Big 12 championship teams and the 2000 national championship team. He was named the team’s Most Valuable Offensive Lineman in 2002.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Dorty Dubea
Suspect and victim identified in Lake Buhlow fatal shooting
Fatal shooting at Lake Buhlow boat dock leaves one dead
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the teen who died following a...
BPSO names 15-year-old who died after boat capsized on Lake Bistineau
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall
Alexandria mayor questioned about APD chief pick controversy, police & fire pay study
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire