Rotary Club of Alexandria presents grant to Louisiana College Senior Ana Martinez

Dustin Matthews, Rotary Club of Alexandria President; Ana Martinez, Grant Recipient; Joyce Hoyt...
Dustin Matthews, Rotary Club of Alexandria President; Ana Martinez, Grant Recipient; Joyce Hoyt Lyford, Chairman of International Committee; Dr. Rick Brewer, Louisiana College President; and Splash, Ana’s Seeing Eye Dog.(Source: Rotary Club of Alexandria)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The following was released to us by the Rotary Club of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Rotary Club of Alexandria President Dustin Matthews presented the 2021 Rotary Educational Advancement Assistance Grant to Louisiana College Senior Ana Martinez.

Ana, who is an International Student from Mexico City, Mexico, is majoring in Social Work. After graduation, Ana plans to pursue either a Masters Degree in Theology or become a Missionary.

With the grant assistance, Ana will be attending Camp Fishtails, a camp for handicapped individuals, in Pinconning, Michigan. Camp Fish Tales is a year-round independent non-profit camp, conference and retreat center which provides a unique and exciting outdoor learning experience where individuals with special needs interact and develop skills that enhance their health, abilities, independence and quality of life.

Funds for the grant were made possible through the Rotary Club of Alexandria International Committee chaired by Joyce Hoyt Lyford. Committee members are Annie Collins and Dr. Greg Gormanous.

LA College officials on hand for the presentation included Dr. Rick Brewer, President; Dr. Beth Poole Palmer, Executive Director for Development and Alumni Affairs; Jo Lynn McConley, Director of Student Success Center; and Meredith Rennier, Executive Director of Calling and Career.

