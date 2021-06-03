Advertisement

SOWELA Oakdale hosts welding informational session

(Source: SOWELA)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College Oakdale will be hosting a free Welding Informational Session on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 10 a.m.

The event provides prospective students with the opportunity to meet faculty and staff, learn about the Welding program, explore financial aid and scholarship opportunities, how to apply, and more.

The Welding program is designed to prepare students for employment in the field of welding.

Instruction is provided in various processes and techniques of welding including:

  • Oxy-fuel cutting
  • Carbon arc cutting
  • Shielded metal arc welding
  • Gas tungsten arc welding
  • Flux-cored arc welding
  • Gas metal arc welding
  • Pipe welding
  • Plasma arc cutting
  • Blueprint reading
  • Welding symbols and joints

After completion of this program, the student will have covered the skills designated by the American Welding Society (AWS) and will be prepared to take the AWS Entry Level Welder Test.

To register for the informational session, visit www.sowela.edu/welding.

For more information about the event or enrolling in SOWELA, please contact SOWELA – Oakdale Site Coordinator Magan Solieau at (318) 335-3944, ext. 6985.

SOWELA is also currently registering for the Fall 2021 semester, including in the welding program. To apply, visit www.sowela.edu/apply or email onestop@sowela.edu for details.

