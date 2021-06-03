Advertisement

Tax collection change sent to Louisiana voters for decision

Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder
Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder(Madeline Meyer / LSU Manship School News Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have given final passage to an effort pushed by Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder to begin the centralization of the state’s sales tax collections.

The constitutional change won unanimous support Thursday from the House and Senate.

It still needs to win support from voters in the fall election, and it would only start the centralization process.

Lawmakers would have to work out further details in a future session.

The legislation was a top priority of the powerful Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

Currently, parish officials collect sales taxes.

Schexnayder’s constitutional change would start the process to have them handled by an eight-member commission.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

