Tax collection change sent to Louisiana voters for decision

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have given final passage to an effort pushed by Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder to begin the centralization of the state’s sales tax collections.

The constitutional change won unanimous support Thursday from the House and Senate.

It still needs to win support from voters in the fall election, and it would only start the centralization process.

Lawmakers would have to work out further details in a future session.

The legislation was a top priority of the powerful Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

Currently, parish officials collect sales taxes.

Schexnayder’s constitutional change would start the process to have them handled by an eight-member commission.

