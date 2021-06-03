Well-known Olla doctor retiring after 46 years of practicing medicine, community hosting parade Friday

OLLA, La. (KALB) - A well-known physician is putting down his stethoscope to spend more time with family. KALB sat down with the doctor to talk about his 46-year career in LaSalle Parish.

Over in the small town of Olla, the mere mention of Dr. Kenneth Mauterer often brings about a smile and fond memories.

“I’m a talker. I never met a stranger,” said Mauterer.

Since beginning his practice, Mauterer has touched countless lives and made his way into the hearts of many with his warm, friendly smile and quick-witted sense of humor.

“I went to school here so I know everybody. In fact, one of the first procedures that I did when I got back here was to do an appendectomy on one of my high school teachers.”

The Olla native, who’s dedicated his life to the medical profession, officially retired after 46 years on May 31.

The medical professional knew exactly what he wanted to do with his life when he was a mere ten years old.

“I had decided that I was going to be a doctor when I was in the fifth or sixth grade,” said Mauterer.

The local Kiwanis Club helped make that dream become a reality.

“When I started talking about going to medical school, the Kiwanis Club came to me and said that they would help pay my way through medical school if I would promise to come back here and practice medicine.”

Mauterer did just that and has been practicing medicine in Olla full-time since the ‘70′s, first delivering babies.

“And one of the things that kind of stands out is we went to a t-ball game one day and I got to noticing that I delivered all of the players on both teams,” said Mauterer.

The physician also worked in the E.R.

“You had to take care of a lot of things in the emergency room that you wish you could have just opened the door and sent to larger facilities: gunshot wounds, chainsaw accidents, things like that,” said Mauterer.

In 2004, nurses and staff at Hardtner Medical Center nominated Mauterer for a national award, and he ended up winning “Country Doctor of the Year.”

“They were talking about things that I had done and I figured what I did here was what any general practitioner is supposed to do so I didn’t think it was special. But, apparently, my friends and staff did,” said Mauterer.

The self-proclaimed people person says being a physician is about being an advocate.

“Seventy percent of medicine is psychology. You have to listen to the person and they’ll tell you what’s wrong with them if you just listen,” said Mauterer.

And now, the physician says life is all about enjoying every single moment to the fullest.

“Enjoy life from day one, don’t get in a rut. Make sure that if you’re going to go in medicine that you also remember your family and spend as much time as you can.”

On Friday, Hardtner Medical Center is honoring the 46-year physician. Family, friends and staff are all coming together to host a parade at 6 p.m.The parade will be followed by a ceremony at LaSalle High School’s football stadium at 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.