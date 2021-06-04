Advertisement

20 of 30 MLB teams reach 85% vaccinations, relax protocols

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. scores from third on a wild pitch by New York Mets ...
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. scores from third on a wild pitch by New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 3, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Two-thirds of Major League Baseball’s 30 teams have been able to relax coronavirus protocols after four additional clubs qualified and raised the total to 20 franchises reaching 85% vaccinations for players and other on-field personnel.

Two additional teams have reached the 85% level of having received final doses and will be able to relax protocols within the next two weeks once they are fully vaccinated.

MLB said 85.2% of Tier 1 individuals such as players, managers, coaches, trainers and support personnel had been partially or fully vaccinated, up just 0.7% from the previous week, and 82.9% had been fully vaccinated.

