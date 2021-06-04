ASH’s Norris and Gaines sign to run track in college

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After stellar performances in the 2021 track season, two Alexandria Senior High Trojans sign to run track at the collegiate level.

100 and 200-meter runner, Keontae’ Gaines, will attend South Plains College in the Fall. The Texans are coming off of an Outdoor National Championship win for both the Women’s and Men’s.

“I feel like I can get there and help keep the tradition going,” Gaines said.

Gaines posted a 10.47 in the 100meter dash and 20.20 in the 200meter dash at State to take home two gold medals.

On the flip side, Jalen Norris signed to Southern Arkansas. The senior 400-meter runner helped the 4x400 meter relay team take the podium in Districts and qualify in the top four at Regionals.

“Coach Free gave me an opportunity here at ASH and helped me develop into a great runner,” Norris said. “I’m excited to get to college because I feel like I will accomplish a lot.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.