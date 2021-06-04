Advertisement

COVID-19 spurs shutdown of ‘Mission Impossible’ set

FILE - Actors Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell appear during the filming of the movie "Mission:...
FILE - Actors Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell appear during the filming of the movie "Mission: Impossible 7" in Rome on Oct. 13, 2020.(Andrew Medichini | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LONDON (AP) — Paramount Pictures has temporarily shut down shooting on the British set of Tom Cruise’s seventh “Mission: Impossible” film after someone tested positive for coronavirus.

A Paramount spokesman says Thursday that due to a positive result during routine testing, the set will be shut down until June 14.

Paramount says its following safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation. The company provided no further details.

The film, which paused production for months early last year along with the rest of the film industry when the coronavirus pandemic took hold, is scheduled to be released in 2022.

