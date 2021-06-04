Down Home Louisiana: The ‘Circle of Life’ Farm

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On this week’s Down Home Louisiana, Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier visit with Alexandria man Patrick Moore, who grows an organic garden for healthy living.

Moore is happy to give tours of his home garden to people interested in getting started with their own gardens. For more information on how to get in touch with Moore, contact Rachael Penton at rpenton@kalb.com or 483-4216 .

