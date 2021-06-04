Advertisement

Son of former Shreveport mayoral candidate killed in house fire; father injured

Emmanuel Larryn Slack, 17, was killed in a house fire in the 4100 block of Pines Road in Shreveport, La. on Friday, June 4, 2021.(Councilman Jerry Bowman)
By Alex Onken and Christian Piekos
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A father was injured and his son was killed in an early morning house fire on Friday, June 4.

Crews got the call just before 5 a.m. to the 4100 block of Pines Road. That’s near Bill Cockrell Metro Park and Community Center.

Multiple sources have said former Shreveport mayoral candidate, Melvin Slack, who ran in 2014, and his son, Emmanuel, were severely burned in the fire. Several government officials, including Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Congressman Mike Johnson have posted on Facebook about the fire, offering their prayers to Slack and his son.

The Shreveport Fire Department confirms the son was killed in the fire. He was located on the second floor of the house. Fire officials say this is the third fire-related death in Shreveport in 2021.

According to Shreveport police, the fire appears to have started in the garage.

Slack and his son were the only people believed to be in the home at the time of the fire. The father’s injuries are described as moderate burns. The son was severely burned and barely breathing when he was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Multiple neighbors have also confirmed the home is the residence of former Shreveport mayoral candidate, Melvin Slack.

The fire was placed under control around 5:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

