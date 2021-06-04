Jags make final preps before facing Texas in NCAA Regional

AUSTIN, Texas (WAFB) - The Southern baseball team is getting ready in Austin, Texas for its NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Jags took the field Thursday, June 3, for their final practice before facing the hometown Longhorns on Friday at 1 p.m.

The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN app.

The regional is a double-elimination round. If Southern wins Friday afternoon, the Jaguars will play the winner of Arizona State and Fairfield on Saturday.

