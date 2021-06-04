Jena’s Colton Knuckols takes coaching job at Louisiana College

JENA, La. (KALB) - Jena Head Baseball coach, Colton Knuckols, has decided to take the pitching coach position at Louisiana College.

Knuckols served as the head coach for four seasons where the program made playoff appearances each year.

The Giants also managed to be District Champs since the beginning of his tenure.

