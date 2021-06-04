John Boyega leaves Netflix movie filmed in Leesville

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - John Boyega will no longer be a part of the Netflix movie that was being filmed partially in Leesville.

The streaming giant says the “Star Wars” star has left the production for “family reasons.” A spokesman from the company released this statement to Deadline:

“Rebel Ridge is pausing temporarily as we look to re-cast John Boyega, who needed to leave the project for family reasons. We remain committed to Jeremy Saulnier’s extraordinary film and look forward to resuming production. We look forward to continuing our partnership with John Boyega’s UpperRoom Productions, in addition to our upcoming film “They Cloned Tyrone” in which he also stars.”

The film titled “Rebel Ridge” had begun filming on May 3 here in Louisiana. The film is described as “a high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through bone-breaking action sequences, suspense and dark humor.”

The film also stars AnnaSophia Robb, James Cromwell and Don Johnson. It is directed by Jeremy Saulnier (Blue Ruin, Green Room).

