Advertisement

John Boyega leaves Netflix movie filmed in Leesville

John Boyega poses for photographers upon arrival at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London,...
John Boyega poses for photographers upon arrival at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, Feb. 2 2020.(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - John Boyega will no longer be a part of the Netflix movie that was being filmed partially in Leesville.

The streaming giant says the “Star Wars” star has left the production for “family reasons.” A spokesman from the company released this statement to Deadline:

“Rebel Ridge is pausing temporarily as we look to re-cast John Boyega, who needed to leave the project for family reasons. We remain committed to Jeremy Saulnier’s extraordinary film and look forward to resuming production. We look forward to continuing our partnership with John Boyega’s UpperRoom Productions, in addition to our upcoming film “They Cloned Tyrone” in which he also stars.”

The film titled “Rebel Ridge” had begun filming on May 3 here in Louisiana. The film is described as “a high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through bone-breaking action sequences, suspense and dark humor.”

The film also stars AnnaSophia Robb, James Cromwell and Don Johnson. It is directed by Jeremy Saulnier (Blue Ruin, Green Room).

Related: Movie being shot in Downtown Leesville called Rebel Ridge

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Dorty Dubea
Suspect and victim identified in Lake Buhlow fatal shooting
Fatal shooting at Lake Buhlow boat dock leaves one dead
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the teen who died following a...
BPSO names 15-year-old who died after boat capsized on Lake Bistineau
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall
Alexandria mayor questioned about APD chief pick controversy, police & fire pay study
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Latest News

Jha’derrivs Robinson
Bunkie police: Missing juvenile located
Louisiana State Capitol
Tax collection change sent to Louisiana voters for decision
Across the country, dealerships are facing an inventory shortage because there is a lack of...
Car dealerships nationwide experiencing empty car lots
Across the country, dealerships are facing an inventory shortage because there is a lack of...
Car dealerships nationwide experiencing empty car lots