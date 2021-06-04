Advertisement

Louisiana lieutenant governor plans seafood trip to Alaska

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser(Credit: KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is heading to Alaska next week for a seafood promotion trip.

Nungesser’s office says the Republican lieutenant governor leaves for Juneau on Monday and will return to Louisiana on Thursday.

Among his plans, Nungesser will attend a dinner with both states’ seafood to mark a formal partnership agreement between the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board and the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute.

He’ll also take a boat tour and attend an event hosting travel and food writers.

Louisiana and Alaska are the country’s top two seafood-harvesting states, producing about 6.5 million pounds of seafood annually.

