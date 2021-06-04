Advertisement

NFL minicamps mostly proceeding amid debate about offseason

(Julio Cortez | Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT
(AP) - NFL minicamps are mostly proceeding as planned as teams and their players discuss potential fundamental changes to the offseason structure.

Players on about two-thirds of teams issued statements in April saying they would stay away from voluntary offseason work. Many had decided to show up once those practices started.

Minicamps are mandatory, so skipping them could lead to fines.

Some teams scrapped or altered minicamps. But most planned to stick with their schedules.

Three-day minicamps start next week, with most teams going the following week.

