Eagle Scout honor given to nine Cenla scouts

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Achieving the ranking of Eagle Scout is the highest honor in the Boy Scouts of America. On Friday night, nine young men received that honor.

Nine scouts from three local troops including five from Troop #8, three from Troop #119 and one from Troop # 32 were awarded the Eagle Scout rank. They now join the over 2.5 million scouts who have earned the highest honor, as it’s an elite group that only four percent of scouts have earned.

Each awardee had to produce a project of consequence as a requirement that has all benefited the community.

Ethan Morgan was one of the scouts who was honored Friday and said it’s special to have become an Eagle Scout.

“I feel like I’ve learned a lot from everything that I’ve gone through in scouting. I’ve gotten a lot of discipline. It was so much fun,” said Morgan.

Congrats to these nine young men who can proudly say they are forever an Eagle Scout.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.