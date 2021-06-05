Jonesville man charged with possessing 10 ounces of meth

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Jonesville man has been arrested for possessing 10.1 ounces of meth, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff Office.

RPSO says its RADE unit (Rapides Area Drug Enforcement) was looking into meth being sold in the Ruby-Kolin area and identified Emery Joe Gaspard, 45, as a possible suspect. They say Gaspard had been involved in four narcotics arrests in the last year and has also failed to make court appearances. Contempt of court warrants were issued as a result.

On June 3, RPSO says Gaspard was pulled over for a traffic violation on HWY 107 near Newsome Road in Kolin, where he was placed under arrest for the contempt of court warrants. While they checked his vehicle, RPSO located the 10.1 ounces of meth inside.

Gaspard was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for four counts of contempt of court and possession with intent to distribute meth. He was later released on a $26,000 bond.

RPSO says more arrests are expected to be made in the case. If you would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.