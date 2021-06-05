Advertisement

APD: Two arrested in fatal 3rd Street shooting in Alexandria

Left to Right: Timira Raychelle Johnson and Ke'Undra Mekel Walker
Left to Right: Timira Raychelle Johnson and Ke'Undra Mekel Walker(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested in relation to the fatal shooting that occurred on 3rd Street in Alexandria, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

APD says Timira Raychelle Johnson, 20, of Natchitoches, and Ke’Undra Mekel Walker, 26, of Alexandria, have been charged with second-degree murder.

APD’s report states the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 2500 block of 3rd Street. One victim was killed as a result of the gunfire.

If you have any information that could help APD, please contact them at 318-449-5099.

