School grades: Louisiana may give student growth more weight

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s state education superintendent says school ratings should give more weight to student growth — something that would reduce the number of schools given a D or an F.

The Advocate reports that Cade Brumley wants student growth to count for 38% of the grade rather than the current 25%. A department official says that’s the national average.

Kathy Noel says simulations indicate that about half the schools rated below average would go up one letter grade if the proposal passes.

Critics contend the change would just make schools look better by diluting the grading system.

