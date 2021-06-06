Advertisement

Brian McKnight headlines at the amphitheater

By Corey Howard
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 12:12 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Saturday night, the Amphitheater in Downtown Alexandria appeared to be the choice of entertainment.

Brian McKnight headlined the 2021 R&B Blues and Barbecue Festival. Excited fans waited hours to see the notable recording artist perform.

“It’s going down in a big way,” Audio, another performing artist, said. “Alexandria, Louisiana, the best place on Earth to be.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Timira Raychelle Johnson and Ke'Undra Mekel Walker
APD: Two arrested in fatal 3rd Street shooting in Alexandria
Pay study reveals Alexandria police officers underpaid, leaving for more money
Emery Joe Gaspard
Jonesville man charged with possessing 10 ounces of meth
Zion Hill Church celebrated Pastor Dr. Joshua Joy Dara’s 25th anniversary.
Local pastor celebrates his 25th anniversary

Latest News

Paul Ferrant, a 99-year-old World War served in the United States Army Air Forces (before the...
Local veteran shares his experience of D-Day and how he survived
Bill to declare Juneteenth as a state holiday advances to Senate
Bill to declare Juneteenth as a state holiday advances to Senate
6/7 Tyler's Morning Forecast
6/7 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Residents from the Lake Area, and around the state, gathered Saturday to enjoy the show that...
VIDEO: Chennault International Airshow gets off to great start in Lake Area