Brian McKnight headlines at the amphitheater
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 12:12 AM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Saturday night, the Amphitheater in Downtown Alexandria appeared to be the choice of entertainment.
Brian McKnight headlined the 2021 R&B Blues and Barbecue Festival. Excited fans waited hours to see the notable recording artist perform.
“It’s going down in a big way,” Audio, another performing artist, said. “Alexandria, Louisiana, the best place on Earth to be.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.