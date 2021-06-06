Chennault International Airshow gets off to great start in Lake Area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Chennault International Airshow officially began this weekend in Lake Charles.

It was an exciting day over at the Chennault International Airshow where many gathered to see some of the best pilots in the world.

“It’s pretty cool to actually be out and see all these, because I... I... I don’t know, I’m speechless,” an attendee said.

Residents from the Lake Area, and around the state, gathered Saturday to enjoy the show that featured an array of different acts ranging from the Shockwave Jet Truck to the Blue Angels.

“This community went through a lot. So, it’s really fun to be out here, having fun, everyone gets to see something they’ve never seen before,” an attendee said.

And while this may be an escape for many, for performer Rain Fuller, it’s a chance to pass on a love for his passion.

“It just reminds me of whenever I was a kid, seeing things that blew my mind. It’s just a new feeling and I want to be able to give that to everyone that I meet by being able to do this,” Fuller said.

This year’s airshow took on a whole new look - a tailgate.

“Everybody needed a good event to bring us all together,” an attendee said.

With a visit from the most advanced fighter jet on the planet, f-22 pilot Major Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson is thankful for the opportunity to be in Southwest Louisiana.

“We’re super thankful to be here just so we can be one small part of helping the community bring some positivity and some inspiration from the airshow,” Gunderson said.

