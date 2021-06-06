Advertisement

Fairfield eliminates Southern from NCAA Tournament

Southern Jaguars Baseball
Xavier Moore (10).
Xavier Moore (10).((Source: Southern Athletics))
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Tx. (WAFB) - The season has come to an end for the Southern Jaguars having been eliminated by Fairfield in the Austin Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Fairfield collected nine hits and scored seven runs, the Jags were held to just two runs on five hits.

Tremaine Spears got things started in the top of the first inning with an RBI single to right scoring Judah Wilbur to take a 1-0 lead. The Jags threatened to score more in the top of the first with the bases loaded but were unable to as Zavier Moore grounded out to end the threat.

Fairfield took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the second inning as Matt Venuto drove in two with a single to give the Stags a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Stags added another run with an RBI single from Dan Ryan to give them a 3-1 lead. Sean Cullen would extend the Fairfield lead with a two-run single to center to make it 5-1. The Stags would add another run-on in the sixth to make it 6-1.

The Jags added another run in the top of the ninth with RBI ground out from Wilbur to make it 6-2, but that would be all for Southern.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Timira Raychelle Johnson and Ke'Undra Mekel Walker
APD: Two arrested in fatal 3rd Street shooting in Alexandria
Brian McKnight headlined the 2021 R&B Blues and Barbecue Festival. Excited fans waited hours to...
Brian McKnight headlines at the amphitheater
Pay study reveals Alexandria police officers underpaid, leaving for more money
Emery Joe Gaspard
Jonesville man charged with possessing 10 ounces of meth
Zion Hill Church celebrated Pastor Dr. Joshua Joy Dara’s 25th anniversary.
Local pastor celebrates his 25th anniversary

Latest News

Gavin Dugas (6) was 3-for-4 at the plate in the win against Oregon.
Dugas leads LSU past Oregon 4-1, forces deciding game seven
The LSU logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of an NCAA college football game in...
Jerit Roser previews the LSU Tigers 2021 season
Monica McNutt joins SportsNite
ESPN’s McNutt breaks down NBA Playoff matchups
Jerit Roser previews the LSU Tigers 2021 season
Jerit Roser previews the LSU Tigers 2021 season