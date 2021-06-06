Advertisement

Local pastor celebrates his 25th anniversary

By Corey Howard
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Zion Hill Church celebrated Pastor Dr. Joshua Joy Dara’s 25th anniversary.

Dr. Dara is from Nigeria and came to the U.S. in 1980 and made Pineville his home. His congregation says Dr. Dara constantly remains active in the community and treats Pineville like his hometown.

“He deserves the honor,” Mary Smith, a member of Zion Hill’s planning team, said. “He has worked so hard as a visionary in our community and our church.”

“It is very much a blessing to see God’s people showing their appreciation,” Dr. Dara said. “And showing how much they’ve been blessed by this ministry.

