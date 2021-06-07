Advertisement

Amber Alert: 9-month-old girl missing in N.Y.

Mi Angel Gaines, 9 months old, was abducted early Monday, the NYPD said. She was last seen...
Mi Angel Gaines, 9 months old, was abducted early Monday, the NYPD said. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue onesie. Police also are searching for Antonio Armstrong, 22.(NYPD)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday in New York after police said a 9-month-old girl was abducted in Manhattan.

Mi Angel Gaines is a Black female weighing 19 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue onesie.

Police said she was taken at around 2:50 a.m. on Eighth Avenue. They also are searching for Antonio Armstrong, a 22-year-old Black male about 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a microphone tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with any information can call 212-690-6315 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Timira Raychelle Johnson and Ke'Undra Mekel Walker
APD: Two arrested in fatal 3rd Street shooting in Alexandria
Brian McKnight headlined the 2021 R&B Blues and Barbecue Festival. Excited fans waited hours to...
Brian McKnight headlines at the amphitheater
Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards signed these bills into laws
Pay study reveals Alexandria police officers underpaid, leaving for more money
Emery Joe Gaspard
Jonesville man charged with possessing 10 ounces of meth

Latest News

In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, an Apple store employee wears personal protective equipment...
Apple previews new software for iPhone, other gadgets
Vice President Kamala Harris says Guatemalans should not try to get into the U.S. illegally.
‘Do not come’: Harris seeks ‘hope at home’ for Guatemalans
Gay Pride flag
Pride cookies cause controversy, overwhelming community support
In this Sept. 23, 2013, file photo, Bahram Hojreh coaches youngsters at at the USA Water Polo...
Water polo players get $14 million in sex abuse settlement
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
US has recovered ransom payment made after pipeline hack