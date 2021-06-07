Advertisement

Bill to decriminalize possessing small amounts of marijuana heads to Gov. Edwards’ desk

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - This Nov. 7, 2012 file photo shows a medical marijuana...
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - This Nov. 7, 2012 file photo shows a medical marijuana plant at a dispensary in Seattle.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - According to The Advocate, a bill to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana is on its way to the governor’s desk for a signature.

The Senate voted Monday 20-17, with no votes to spare, to approve Representative Cedric Glover’s bill. The bill would decriminalize the possession of up to a half-ounce or 14 grams of marijuana.

A spokesperson for Gov. Edwards said that Edwards has not made it known whether he would sign or veto the bill.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Timira Raychelle Johnson and Ke'Undra Mekel Walker
APD: Two arrested in fatal 3rd Street shooting in Alexandria
Brian McKnight headlined the 2021 R&B Blues and Barbecue Festival. Excited fans waited hours to...
Brian McKnight headlines at the amphitheater
Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards signed these bills into laws
Pay study reveals Alexandria police officers underpaid, leaving for more money
Emery Joe Gaspard
Jonesville man charged with possessing 10 ounces of meth

Latest News

Meagan and Chris Cogdill of Dry Prong are the recipients of a grant to be used for invitro...
Cenla couple awarded IVF grant, looking forward to adding to their family
Pay study shows Alexandria firefighters underpaid compared to surrounding agencies.
Pay study shows Alexandria firefighters underpaid compared to surrounding agencies
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, the state auditor has found.
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, state auditor finds
COVID-19 vaccine
VACCINE INFORMATION: Local pharmacies, how to register and distribution updates