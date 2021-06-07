CLTCC no longer requiring face masks on campus

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC), along with other members of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, is no longer requiring the wearing of face masks in CLTCC buildings. While no longer required, masks are strongly encouraged for individuals who are most vulnerable to the risks associated with COVID-19 and unvaccinated employees, students and visitors. This is in keeping with Governor John Bel Edwards’ Proclamation 85 JBE 2021.

“CLTCC has continued to make modifications as new developments occur throughout the COVID19 pandemic to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff members. In light of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ easing of the statewide mask mandate and the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, we believe this is a safe and natural progression of our health and safety procedures,” said CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle. “We will continue to maintain our cleaning and sanitizing protocols throughout the CLTCC system and will continue to encourage everyone on campus to practice proper hygiene and work to reduce the spread of illness.”

In addition, faculty, staff, and students are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated and tested for the Coronavirus disease. CLTCC is planning a vaccination event this summer to promote students learning more and becoming vaccinated.

The college’s daily check-in process and limited access points to buildings will remain in place. The school also continues to encourage social distancing, limiting the number of people in any enclosed spaces and limiting work interactions with others to less than 15 minutes.

For information about enrollment, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 CLTCC. All rights reserved.