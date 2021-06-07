College athletes could soon have more money in their pockets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - College athletes in Louisiana are one step closer to be able to profit off their name, image, and likeness, as a bill that would allow them to do so is almost on the governor’s desk.

The bill has gone through just about every hurdle it needs to and has gained support with each step. Even some familiar faces are starting to chime in on the conversation.

“It’s a great bill and it’s going to be a fabulous opportunity for student-athletes everywhere but taking care of the student-athletes in this state was my primary interest and LSU’s of course,” said former LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux.

After making its rounds through the legislature, SB 60 by Sen. Patrick Connick (R-Marrero), which allows college athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness, was debated on the full House floor.

“This is important for a couple of reasons; number one, I think it’s important for fairness,” said Rep. John Stefanski (R-Lafayette). “I think it’s important that we treat all people similarly situated the same. Number two, this is an important bill for Louisiana from a competition standpoint.”

There are currently 15 other states that have passed similar legislation and 23 that are currently pending. The trend seems to be in the bill’s favor. And some lawmakers fear that if Louisiana fails to act now, the state would be put at a competitive disadvantage.

“We have a lot of kids that have a very popular presence on social media and it’s an opportunity for them to capitalize right now when they are at their very best and at their athletic peak, most of them, and capitalize on themselves,” added Breaux.

If passed, the student-athlete would not be able to partner with a company associated with alcohol, tobacco, or gambling. Also, a company that’s in direct competition with a company that supports the university would be off limits.

“We set up some parameters to where the school has some oversight and the school has to provide training,” said Rep. John Stefanski, (R-Crowley). “I think this is a good bill and I think this is a good step in the right direction.”

After a few questions were answered by some in the room, the bill passed with an 88-7 vote.

It’s now passed out of the Senate and just passed the House floor. But there were a few changes made to the language of the bill. The only thing that needs to happen now is it will go back to the Senate where those changes will be viewed and agreed upon or not. After that, it’s off to the governor’s desk.

