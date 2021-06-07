Congresswoman Julia Letlow opens Alexandria office

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Newly-elected representative for the 5th Congressional District, Julia Letlow, opened her Alexandria office in a ribbon-cutting ceremony today.

The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Republican legislator alongside many Cenla public officials and community leaders. At the grand opening, Letlow introduced her staff members, both stateside and at the Capitol, including the Alexandria office manager, Donna Howe.

She also discussed the issues important to Central Louisiana, like providing help to small businesses and access to rural broadband.

As the former director of education and director of resident patient safety and quality improvement at the Tulane University School of Medicine, Letlow emphasized broadband’s role in providing for the area’s education and healthcare systems.

“Nothing like a pandemic to bring to light how important rural broadband is when it comes to educating our children and providing healthcare for our citizens,” said Letlow. “So, I’m really looking for key legislation that will help me deliver on that promise.”

Republicans and Democrats in Washington D.C. have yet to create a comprehensive infrastructure bill, with a large monetary gap between splitting the two parties. However, Letlow is hopeful they can come to a consensus soon and be able to provide for the needs of those in her district.

“You know, infrastructure is so important when you want to talk about economic development, our roads and bridges, transportation, rural broadband, again,” said Letlow. “So, I’m hopeful that we can come to a consensus, and really bring those dollars down to a much-needed district in Louisiana, which is the 5th district.”

The Central Louisiana office is one of three serving the 5th Congressional District, the two other offices being located in Amite and Monroe.

