Advertisement

Donkey on the run in same town that dealt with runaway steer

FILE - In this file photo, donkeys are pictured in a field in Louisiana. A town in Rhode Island...
FILE - In this file photo, donkeys are pictured in a field in Louisiana. A town in Rhode Island is becoming known for incidents of animals on the loose, including a donkey first spotted roaming the streets Sunday, June 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — The same Rhode Island town that had to deal with a runaway steer earlier this year is now investigating reports of a donkey on the loose.

The donkey was first spotted in Johnston at about 7 p.m. Sunday near the town line with Scituate.

It was reported again at about 8:30 p.m., but when police arrived at the scene it was gone, Chief Joseph Razza said.

WJAR-TV shared video captured by a motorist that showed the donkey trotting down a street as cars whizzed past.

“Here we go again,” Mayor Joseph Polisena told WPRO radio on Monday morning, saying he was concerned that the donkey might cause a car crash.

No one has reported a missing donkey, but Polisena noted that there are several farms in the area.

Animal control will patrol the area where the donkey was last seen, he said.

A 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) steer that escaped on its way to a slaughterhouse spent nearly two months on the lam in Johnston until it was captured in late March.

Three years ago, three wild turkeys intimidated drivers in town.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Timira Raychelle Johnson and Ke'Undra Mekel Walker
APD: Two arrested in fatal 3rd Street shooting in Alexandria
Brian McKnight headlined the 2021 R&B Blues and Barbecue Festival. Excited fans waited hours to...
Brian McKnight headlines at the amphitheater
Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards signed these bills into laws
Pay study reveals Alexandria police officers underpaid, leaving for more money
Emery Joe Gaspard
Jonesville man charged with possessing 10 ounces of meth

Latest News

In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, an Apple store employee wears personal protective equipment...
Apple previews new software for iPhone, other gadgets
Vice President Kamala Harris says Guatemalans should not try to get into the U.S. illegally.
‘Do not come’: Harris seeks ‘hope at home’ for Guatemalans
Gay Pride flag
Pride cookies cause controversy, overwhelming community support
In this Sept. 23, 2013, file photo, Bahram Hojreh coaches youngsters at at the USA Water Polo...
Water polo players get $14 million in sex abuse settlement
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
US has recovered ransom payment made after pipeline hack