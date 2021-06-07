Advertisement

Report: Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick visiting Saints

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick stands...
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. . (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)(WKYT)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are bringing in veteran cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.

Kirkpatrick, 31, had three interceptions in 2020 with the Cardinals. He played the first eight years of his career with the Bengals. For his career, Kirkpatrick has 13 interceptions.

The Saints have a big need for a veteran cornerback to possibly start opposite of Marshon Lattimore, with the departure of Janoris Jenkins. Kirkpatrick was a first round pick in 2012 out of Alabama.

