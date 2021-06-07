Advertisement

Settlement reached in Jefferson Parish BB gun case

Ka’mauri Harrison testifies at the capitol Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Ka’mauri Harrison testifies at the capitol Wednesday, Oct. 7.(WAFB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) -Two Jefferson Parish students who were suspended last year after they were seen handling BB guns during virtual learning have settled their federal lawsuits, according to court documents.

This comes after a status conference involving Ka’mauri Harrison, a Jefferson Parish elementary school student, was suspended when a teacher saw a BB gun in his room during virtual learning amid the pandemic.

RELATED STORIES

La. House passes ‘Ka’Mauri Harrison Act’ in Jefferson Parish BB gun case

La. attorney general says 4th grader with BB gun deserves appeal

His family initially filed suit against the Jefferson Parish School System.

The case will be officially closed if no motion to reopen is filed.

The Louisiana House of Representatives passed HB 83, the Ka’Mauri Harrison Act.

”The Louisiana House - in a bi-partisan and unanimous manner - passed the Ka’Mauri Harrison Act, which will ensure due process for our children in this age of virtual learning. I thank Representative Romero and Chairman Garofalo for sponsoring this important students’ rights bill. Most importantly, I thank the bill’s namesake - Ka’Mauri Harrison - who has shown courage and maturity well beyond his years. I now look forward to working with Senator Fields to secure a smooth passage through the upper chamber,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said.

The settlement only applies to the federal case. A case in state court is still pending.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Timira Raychelle Johnson and Ke'Undra Mekel Walker
APD: Two arrested in fatal 3rd Street shooting in Alexandria
David Anthony Burns, the Boyce man charged with the 2004 murder of 19-year-old Courtney Coco.
Detective: David Anthony Burns arrested in murder of Courtney Coco after being IDed by witness
Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards signed these bills into laws
Meagan and Chris Cogdill of Dry Prong are the recipients of a grant to be used for invitro...
Cenla couple awarded IVF grant, looking forward to adding to their family
Brian McKnight headlined the 2021 R&B Blues and Barbecue Festival. Excited fans waited hours to...
Brian McKnight headlines at the amphitheater

Latest News

Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas accounted for 70% of the newborn syphilis...
Syphilis transmission in Central Louisiana quadruples, prompts concern for childbearing aged women
David Anthony Burns, the Boyce man charged with the 2004 murder of 19-year-old Courtney Coco.
Detective: David Anthony Burns arrested in murder of Courtney Coco after being IDed by witness
FILE: After Hurricane Laura, the Hicks High School basketball gym floor was damaged by rainwater.
When will progress be made on the Hicks gym?
IVF grant
Cenla couple awarded IVF grant
Rep. Julia Letlow (R) for the 5th Congressional District of Louisiana held a grand-opening for...
Congresswoman Julia Letlow opens Alexandria office